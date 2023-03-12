Gary Lineker – latest: ‘Silent’ Match of the Day airs as BBC boss says he will not resign
“We’re sorry that we’re unable to show our normal Match Of The Day including commentary tonight”, an announcement read as the show began
Saturday’s episode of Match of the Day lasted “just 20 minutes” - with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews - after the fallout from the decision to take Gary Lineker off air forced the BBC into a heavily limited highlights programme.
Ahead of the show starting, a continuity announcer said: “Now on BBC One, we’re sorry that we’re unable to show our normal Match Of The Day including commentary tonight.”
The news comes as BBC director general Tim Davie confirmed that he will not resign over the Gary Lineker row, labelling Mr Lineker “the best in the business” in conversation with the BBC’s Nomia Iqbal.
Meanwhile, the prime minister has commented on the controversy surrounding the BBC’s decision to take Gary Lineker off air, saying it is “a matter for them, not the government”.
Lineker has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany.
‘Silent’ Match of the Day airs without pundits, commentary or interviews following backlash
This evening’s episode of Match of the Day lasted “just 20 minutes” - with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews - after the fallout from the decision to take Gary Lineker off air forced the BBC into a heavily limited highlights programme.
The former England footballer was told to step back from hosting the show after he compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.
Ahead of the show starting, a continuity announcer said: “Now on BBC One, we’re sorry that we’re unable to show our normal Match Of The Day including commentary tonight.
“But here now is the best action from today’s Premier League matches”, changing its opening credits for an apology.
The coverage then went straight through to the highlights of Bournemouth’s victory against Liverpool, with an awkward silence and no commentary.
Former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced on Friday their boycott of this weekend’s Match Of The Day.
BBC director general will not resign over Gary Lineker row
BBC director general Tim Davie has said that he will not resign over the Gary Lineker row on social media usage and impartiality.
Speaking to the BBC’s Nomia Iqbal in the US, Mr Davie was asked if he “should” resign over the crisis which has seen widespread disruption of Saturday’s sports coverage.
He confirmed that he would not, but apologised for any disruption.
“I’m sorry audiences have been affected and they haven’t got the programming”, he told Ms Iqbal.
“As a keen sports fan I know to miss programming is a real blow and I’m sorry about that. We are working very hard to resolve this situation and make sure we get output on air.
“Everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation. Gary Lineker’s the best in the business - that’s not for debate.”
Jurgen Klopp says he can’t understand BBC’s decision to stand down Gary Lineker
This wasn’t Match of the Day - just another symbol of broken Britain
There were no words. Which was apt in its own way, because when people can’t speak freely, there often aren’t. There were noises, the sound of various crowds. But there was not even the most iconic theme tune in sports broadcasting. Which is just as well, because this wasn’t Match of the Day. It was a 20-minute highlights package stitched together, looking like the kind of cheap production of goals from a second-rate European league that was waiting for some interchangeable, inoffensive song to be added on before it was broadcast.
Six days after Match of the Day 2 showed an historic low for Manchester United, Match of the Day was a historic low for Match of the Day. The most successful club ever in the English league suffered their heaviest defeat for 91 years last Sunday but the most iconic show in British football broadcasting is in the greatest crisis in its history. No presenter, no pundits, no analysis, no interviews and no commentators. There was less of the actual football, little of the feel or the fun. Instead, anyone who had missed the news the programme had been shortened and tuned in a little late was greeted by Sully, a film about avoiding a plane crash. It might not have been the cleverest of choices: not after the BBC’s car crash of a week.
My colleague Richard Jolly reports:
This wasn’t Match of the Day - just another symbol of broken Britain
A cheap 20-minute highlights package stitched together epitomised the cultural vandalism caused by this Conservative government
BBC figures that have taken their controversial opinions and got away with it
BBC’s reputation ‘shot to pieces’, says Labour MP Richard Burgon
Richard Burgon - Labour MP for Leeds East - has labelled the BBC’s reputation as being “shot to pieces”, expressing his support for Gary Lineker via Twitter.
“The BBC’s credibility has been shot to pieces in the past 24 hours”, the tweet read.
“As part of rebuilding that, Gary Lineker should, of course, be reinstated to Match of the Day. But the BBC must go much further.
“The BBC Chair Richard Sharp, who’s donated £400,000 to the Tories, needs to go.”
Gary Lineker would return to Match of the Day but will not ‘back down on his word’, eldest son says
Gary Lineker‘s son has said the sports presenter would return to Match of the Day, but that he would not “back down on his word”, according to reports.
In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, the former England player’s eldest son George said: “Dad is a good man, a good human, and I’m proud of him for standing by his word. That’s why he was pulled off the show - because he wouldn’t apologise. But he will always speak up for people who don’t have a voice.
“He is passionate about helping refugee charities - he took in two refugees who he is still in touch with and trying to help. It means a lot to him to stand up for people whose only hope is to escape a country with only the clothes on their back. That’s why he’s been so firm.
“Will he go back to Match Of The Day? I think so - he loves Match Of The Day. But he won’t ever back down on his word.”
He added that his father had been “a bit disappointed” by the BBC asking him to step back from hosting Saturday’s Match Of The Day after he compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.
However, he said Lineker had been “overwhelmed by the support” of fellow pundits who had withdrawn from various BBC shows in solidarity with him, particularly his co-presenters Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.
What are the BBC’s impartiality rules and is Gary Lineker bound by them?
The BBC has pulled Gary Lineker from the air and it has led to a growing boycott that has sent the broadcaster’s sporting schedule into chaos.
Lineker compared the government’s new asylum legislation with 1930s Germany in a tweet, sparking the heated debate.
Central to the row is the BBC’s guidelines regarding impartiality - something supporters of Lineker have claimed hasn’t been enforced consistently with other BBC figures.
But what exactly are the rules, and do they apply to the sporting pundit? This video has the answers.
Watch:
What are the BBC’s impartiality rules and is Gary Lineker bound by them?
The BBC has pulled Gary Lineker from the air and it has led to a growing boycott that has sent the broadcaster's sporting schedule into chaos. Lineker compared the governments new asylum legislation with 1930s Germany in a tweet, sparking the heated debate. Central to the row is the BBC's guidelines regarding impartiality - something supporters of Lineker have claimed hasn't been enforced consistently with other BBC figures. But what exactly are the rules, and do they apply to the sporting pundit? This video has the answers. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Children deliver letters to Gary Lineker’s home as impartiality row rumbles on
Children have delivered letters to Gary Lineker‘s home, with one expressing support for his stance on refugees.
Two boys posted letters through the 62-year-old former England footballer’s door in front of a pack of reporters and photographers awaiting comment after he was told to “step back” from his Match Of The Day hosting duties in an impartiality row.
Tristan, eight, turned up with his mother with a letter which said “thank you so much” to the star.
His mother said: “My son said, ‘Thank you so much. Thank you for defending the refugees’.”
Another boy could later be seen delivering a letter but his parents stayed in the car so reporters did not speak to him.
Gary Lineker takes selfies with fans at Leicester City v Chelsea game
Gary Lineker was spotted at the Leicester City game against Chelsea today as pundits rallied behind him by pulling out of several BBC sports shows.
The 62-year-old former England player came to support his hometown club on Saturday after the BBC told him to step back from hosting Match Of The Day in a row over impartiality.
Whilst among the crowds at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Lineker was seen reacting to the action and taking selfie photos with fans.
The sports host was taken off air for a tweet which compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy to that used in 1930s Germany.
The BBC said it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the football highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.
But the broadcaster has been left apologising for broadcasting only “limited sport programming” this weekend after several presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters joined a boycott in support of Lineker.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies