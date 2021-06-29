Who is Matt Hancock’s wife Martha?

Matt Hancock’s wife Martha has kept a dignified silence since the former health secretary’s affair with a close aide was revealed.

The Tory MP resigned after video footage emerged of him breaking coronavirus rules as he kissed parliamentary aide and university friend Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office.

He reportedly told his wife he was leaving her after learning his affair was about to be exposed.

Who is Martha Hancock?

Martha Hancock has been married to ex-health secretary Matt Hancock for 15 years after the pair tied the knot in 2006.

Formerly known as Martha Hoyer Millar, she is the granddaughter of Frederick Millar, 1st Baron Inchyra, who served as British ambassador to West Germany from 1955 to 1956.

On her mother’s side, she is the great-granddaughter of William Berry, 1st Viscount Camrose, a Welsh journalist and newspaper publisher who co-owned titles including The Sunday Times, Financial Times and Daily Telegraph.

Martha Hancock, wife of ex-health secretary Matt Hancock, arrives at her home in north London on 26 June 2021 (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Her mother Virginia Hoyer Millar is an antiques dealer who co-founded North West Eight Antiques and her father Alastair Hoyer Millar was secretary of The Pilgrim Trust between 1980 and 1996.

The 44-year-old works as an osteopath at a clinic in Notting Hill in west London.

She is said to have met her future husband while they were both students at Oxford University.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock (right) has been accused of an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo (left) (Yui Mok/PA)

The couple have three children - a daughter and two sons - aged 14, 13 and eight.

The couple live in Little Thurlow, in Mr Hancock’s West Suffolk constituency, but they also have a property in north London.

Ms Hancock is described as very private and tends to keep stay out of the spotlight, however the couple were pictured together at the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match at Wembley just over a week ago.

They were also photographed in Exmouth Market in the capital at the beginning of June after enjoying lunch together.

Martha Hancock was pictured still wearing her wedding ring on Friday after her husband Matt Hancock’s affair with an aide was exposed (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Hancock was pictured still wearing her wedding ring in the days immediately after news of the affair broke.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Hancock told his wife he was leaving her on Thursday evening after learning his affair with Gina Coladangelo was about to be exposed by The Sun.

Ms Hancock was allegedly blindsided by the news and had thought their marriage was “happy and stable”, the Daily Mail reported.

She had also met Ms Coladangelo at university and the pair were friends on Facebook, according to the newspaper.