A police sergeant was shot to death in an “unlawful killing” in a custody cell after his colleagues failed to conduct a “safe, thorough and systematic” search, a coroner has concluded.

Matt Ratana, of the Metropolitan Police, was murdered in the early hours of September 25 2020 by Louis de Zoysa, who opened fire with an antique revolver at Croydon custody suite in south London.

De Zoysa, who is autistic, had earlier been arrested and searched but officers failed to find the gun the 26-year-old had in an underarm holster despite discovering bullets in his pocket.

Senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe, concluding an inquest at Croydon Town Hall on Monday into Sgt Ratana’s death, ruled it was an “unlawful killing”.

She went on: “There was a failure to carry out a safe, thorough and systematic search”.

