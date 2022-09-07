Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A McDonald’s breakfast and a hot drink were used by police trying to end a siege with a man who locked himself inside a house in Staffordshire reportedly armed with a crossbrow.

Officers were called to a property on Cross Street, Kettlebrook, Tamworth at around 10am yesterday following reports of concern about the welfare of the man inside.

On Wednesday morning, a female officer wearing a stab vest and helmet was seen clutching a McDonald’s bag and a hot drink while walking along the street.

Local residents said they have still not been allowed back into their homes as the deadlock continued.

An officer could be seen bring a McDonald’s to the property (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

One said: "The police have been very nice about it and have even got an old dear her medication for her.

"But it’s starting to become quite frustrating now. They’ve just took him in a McDonald’s to try and coax him out.

"The main thing is that this is resolved peacefully, that’s all we want really."

Another resident added: “We just hope it all comes to a safe conclusion. It’s been really tense and it’s scary that this can happen on your doorstep.

“To know there’s a man in there armed with a deadly weapon is very worrying.. This is a quiet street usually.

Specially trained negotiation officers are at the scene (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

“But now there’s SWAT teams with guns, police dogs and officers swarming the place. It’s been crazy.”

Local media reported that the man was seen hanging from a window with a crossbow, shouting threats at police.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “Officers remain at the scene of an ongoing incident at a property on Cross Street in Kettlebrook, Tamworth.

“We were called to the address at 10.30am yesterday following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

“The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

“He has since engaged with specially trained negotiators who remain at the scene.

“No one has been reported injured.

“A temporary road closure remains in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible.

“We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their understanding and patience throughout this time.”

Police were called to reports of concern about a man’s welfare (Joseph Walshe / SWNS)

One local, who did not wish to be named, said: "It’s pretty frightening stuff. This guy who was staying there is locked in with a crossbow.

"Officers have been communicating with him but he’s not budged at all and I don’t know what is taking them so long.

"There must have been around 50 cops on the street yesterday. You can hear them shouting to each other but whatever they are saying hasn’t worked so far.

"I’ve been unable to get to my house for an entire day now, I’ve stayed with friends overnight and I’ve come back to get my work uniform but I can’t."