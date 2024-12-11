Iconic McDonald’s favourite returns to restaurants - with limited stocks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans of McDonalds have shared their delight after the food chain announced it would be bringing back a wildly popular item to their festive menu.

The blueberry-flavoured milkshake, the Grimace, has now returned to all 1,450 of McDonalds stores across the UK after its successful stint on the menu last August.

However, it is only around for a limited time and is set to only be available for customers for around two weeks, or until stocks run out.

The drink, which is already popular in the US, is inspired by the food chain’s mascot Grimace, and is a lilac purple colour in shade.

A medium shake costs £2.69 and costs and additional 30p if the customer decides to go for a large.

open image in gallery It is available for only a limited period ahead of Christmas ( McDonald's )

It forms part of the store’s new 2024 winter menu which has seen a number of additional items added, including a brand new Terry’s Chocolate Orange pie, which is a variation on their classic and beloved apple pie.

Other items include the Cheesey McCrispy, which constitutes of the usual fillings such as a crispy chicken fillet, bacon and lettuce, with an additional two slices of cheese and cheese sauce.

However, McDonalds was seen trending online after it announced the popular Big Tasty was due to return for sale after previously being axed in March. It can now be bought at a price between £7.59 or £8.39, depending if the customer wishes to add bacon to their order.

A Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry is also back for Christmas, as well as a Galaxy Caramel option for those with a sweet tooth.