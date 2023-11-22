McDonald’s branch bans teenagers from coming into restaurant after 6pm

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A McDonald’s branch has banned teenagers from entering the restaurant at night after staff faced abuse from young customers.

The fast food restaurant in Fort William, in the Scottish Highlands, said it was not an easy decision but it had to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

The ban, which will come into force on Saturday, will mean under-18s will not be allowed in the store after 6pm.

Police Scotland said it was aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour and was working to find “meaningful solutions” for young people in the community.

A spokesman for the branch said it would not tolerate abuse towards its employees.

The statement said: “Due to recent events we have had to make the decision to not allow under-18s into the store after 6pm.

“This has not been an easy choice; however, we must put the wellbeing of our staff and customers first. We will not tolerate or normalise abusive behaviour towards our staff.

“Having tried various tactics and compromises with the culprits, we are left with no choice but to make a rule that effects all young people of Fort William, based on the actions of a few.

“As the nights get colder we want to be a safe and warm place for the young people of Fort William, but we cannot do this at the cost of our safety. I have met with local police today and they have agreed that this is the best plan of action for us currently. We hope to revise this decision in future.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the disruptive effect that anti-social behaviour has on the community in Fort William

“Local officers work closely with partners to address these issues and find meaningful solutions to direct our young people away from harmful behaviours.

“It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police but we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”