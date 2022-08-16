Meerkat triplets born at British safari park for the first time in almost a decade
The tiny triplets, roughly the same size as a toy matchbox car, were born last month
Three adorable meerkats have been born at a British safari park for the first time in almost a decade.
The tiny triplets, which emerged the same size as a toy matchbox car, were born last month.
Keepers at West Midlands Safari Park only realised they had new arrivals when they heard faint squeaking coming from the adults’ nesting box.
The meerkats are the first to be born at the park since 2013.
Proud parents Heather and Monty are receiving help in raising their offspring by another female meerkat called Peony.
Head of Wildlife Angela Potter said: “We are all really pleased with the birth of these three meerkat pups, the first we have had here since 2013.
“It is a really good news story for dad, Monty, who is quite an old boy at 13 years of age.
“He has been part of a bachelor group for all of his life, but with the introduction of the two new females who joined the collection earlier this year from Woburn Safari Park, we were able to give him the chance to become a first-time dad.”
“He has taken to the new role very successfully and it is great to see him interacting and looking after his new family.
“Heather is doing a fantastic job, but her close friend Peony is also very attentive and helping to care for the pups.
“This cooperative approach to rearing the young is a hugely successful strategy for meerkats in the wild, to ensure the survival of the little ones in a harsh desert environment.”
Baby meerkats only weigh around 25 grams when they are born. Now at 20 days old, the meerkats have opened their eyes and can hear sounds.
They will receive a health check in the next few weeks where vets will also determine their sexes.
Following this, keepers will choose names for the pups, beginning with ‘K’, as all babies born at the Park during 2022, will have names starting with this letter.
