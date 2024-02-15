Meghan and Harry ‘give children new surnames’ as rebrand continues

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given their children new names in the latest instalment of their shock rebrand.

Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor are now known as Archie and Lilibet Sussex, a source told the Times.

According to the paper, the children have been referred to as Sussexes since the coronation, in a similar way to how Prince Harry was known as Captain Wales during his time in the military.

The decision to use an alternative name breaks a tradition established in 1960 that future heirs of Queen Elizabeth II would be named Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan received a backlash as they rebranded their existing website Archewell.com to Sussex.com as a nod to their regal past.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The Duchess and Duke of Sussex, attend the Invictus Games training camp in Whistler, Canada, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 ( (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP))

On the homepage, a large photo of the pair smiling and clapping at last year’s Invictus Games appears, overlayed with their royal coat of arms and the title “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.

At the foot of the page, links to the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions and their Sussex Royal website appear.

The rehaul to Sussex comes after they moved away from the title in 2020 when their “Sussex Royal” tag became a point of contention at Buckingham Palace.

Their departure from the royal family meant that the couple could use their Duke and Duchess titles but not HRH.

In response to the criticism, Meghan Markle praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of the designers.

She said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

The rebrand is a hub to showcase the charity work the couple do and to unify the family who now all use the same surname, a royal source told the Times.

Despite controversy stirred by the couple’s decision to opt for the name Sussex, there is no use of the world royal on the site, the source added.

It comes as Meghan Markle announced a new podcast deal this week with Lemonada Media after she and Harry ended their deal with Spotify last year.

The Sussexes have since arrived in Whistler, Vancouver to prepare for next years’ Winter Invictus Games and were pictured looking dazzling against the snowy backdrop.

Harry hit the slopes to sit-ski yesterday, a form of skiing which enables people who might need a wheelchair or find it difficult to stand for long periods to ski, both with and without assistance.