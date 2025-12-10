Meghan accuses media of ethics breach as she sends letter to sick father
The duchess has been trying to contact her father privately for days, says a spokesperson
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson says the duchess has sent her hospitalised father a letter and accused the Daily Mail of breaching "clear ethical boundaries" by reporting from his bedside.
It comes weeks before her husband, Prince Harry, starts his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher.
Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, is reportedly in a Philippines hospital after a leg amputation.
The Duchess of Sussex has been trying to contact her estranged father, her spokesperson said.
"Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father's bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days," a spokesperson for the duchess said on Wednesday.
"With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands."
DMG Media was not immediately available for comment.
The couple have brought numerous cases against media organisations since 2019, as part of what Harry calls a mission for truth and accountability after decades of press intrusion into his life.
In his latest court case, Harry and six others, including singer Elton John, are suing Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.
The trial will start in early 2026.
Meghan and her father have been estranged since the run-up to her wedding. Days before the event, Thomas Markle said he would not attend due to ill health after he admitted posing for paparazzi pictures.
Harry and Meghan live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet. The pair stopped working as members of the royal family in 2020.
Mr Markle has not met his two grandchildren, and nor has he met Prince Harry.
British media said that he moved from Mexico to the Philippines earlier this year.
