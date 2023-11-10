Prince Harry wins right to continue legal fight against Daily Mail publisher

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has won the right to continue his legal battle against the Daily Mail publisher.

The Duke of Sussex is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, who has brought legal action Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Others who have brought allegations against the publisher include David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and Sir Simon Hughes.

They are accusing the paper of carrying out or commissioning unlawful information gathering, which ANL “firmly” denies.

Allegations include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside people’s homes and cars, the “blagging” of private records and accessing and recording private phone conversations.

Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in March (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In his ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Nicklin said ANL “has not been able to deliver a ‘knockout blow’ to the claims of any of these claimants”.

He continued: “Fair resolution of any limitation defence…must await trial.”

During a court hearing in March, the duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice, where his lawyer David Sherborne argued that those bringing legal action were “thrown off the scent”, having believed “categorical denials” from ANL.

Associated Newspapers has strongly denied the allegations, with Adrian Beltrami KC arguing that the high-profile individuals could have used “reasonable diligence” to discover if they had a potential claim before October 2016.

The lawyer said the legal action against it has “no real prospects of succeeding” and is “barred” under a legal period of limitation.

Sir Elton John has also brought a legal claim against the Daily Mail publisher (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

At a preliminary hearing in March, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”.

The case is one of six legal battles Harry is currently facing, with his civil litigation also including a legal challenge against the Home Office regarding the provision of his personal security.

Alongside actor Hugh Grant, he is suing NGN, the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, over unlawful information gathering, as well as seeking damages from MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

The 39-year-old had also brought two cases against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in UK. This follows a February 2020 decision which stated he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

He is also suing ANL over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his legal fight with the Home Office.

