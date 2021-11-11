Meghan Markle news – live: Duchess apologises for ‘misleading’ court as Mail on Sunday appeals letter ruling
Follow the latest updates from the Court of Appeal
The Mail on Sunday’s three-day legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father is set to end.
The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sued the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to her father Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.
The High Court ruled earlier this year that ANL’s publication of the letter was unlawful, entering summary judgment for Meghan and avoiding the need for a trial.
But ANL is challenging that ruling at the Court of Appeal, arguing the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims including breach of privacy and copyright.
In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex apologised for misleading the courts after forgetting she asked an aide to brief the authors of an unauthorised biography about her and her husband Prince Harry.
Letter ‘drafted with understanding it could be leaked’, newspaper’s lawyers suggest
Lawyers for Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) told senior judges on Tuesday that they wanted to rely on a recent witness statement made by Jason Knauf - the Duchess of Sussex’s former aide - in their legal bid to overturn the ruling.
The court yesterday heard the Duchess of Sussex told Mr Knauf a handwritten letter to her estranged father was “drafted with the understanding that it could be leaked”.
Mr Knauf, who was communications secretary to Meghan and Harry until March 2019, said the duchess had indicated to him in August of the previous year that she recognised it was possible her father, Thomas Markle, would make the letter public.
Court pauses to observe two-minute silence
The hearing at the Court of Appeal in London has paused as those present stand to observe a two-minute silence to mark the anniversary of Armistice Day.
Mail on Sunday’s legal battle against letter ruling enters final day
Mail on Sunday’s appeal against ruling over Meghan Markle letter enters final day
Publisher’s lawyers focus on witness statement made by Duchess of Sussex’s former aide
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Mail on Sunday’s legal bid to overturn a High Court ruling its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father.
The three-day hearing at the Court of Appeal will end today, with a judgment expected at a later date.