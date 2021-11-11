The Mail on Sunday’s legal bid to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter sent by Meghan Markle to her father enters final day (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday’s three-day legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father is set to end.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sued the newspaper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to her father Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The High Court ruled earlier this year that ANL’s publication of the letter was unlawful, entering summary judgment for Meghan and avoiding the need for a trial.

But ANL is challenging that ruling at the Court of Appeal, arguing the case should go to a trial on Meghan’s claims including breach of privacy and copyright.

In a witness statement made public on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex apologised for misleading the courts after forgetting she asked an aide to brief the authors of an unauthorised biography about her and her husband Prince Harry.