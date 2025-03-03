Meghan tells of ‘learning curve’ and finding herself ahead of new Netflix series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the “learning curve” she experienced with her lifestyle series and brand, admitting there had been “tons of twists and turns”.

Meghan gave an interview to US magazine People ahead of the launch of her Netflix show on Tuesday.

The duchess said she did not identify as an influencer nor a tradwife – short for traditional wife.

And she thanked those who “gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out”.

With Love, Meghan airs on the streaming platform at 8am UK on Tuesday – midnight on the west of the America – after being delayed from January due to the LA wildfires.

The show is being seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multi-million pound deal with Netflix in 2020.

Meghan renamed her lifestyle brand As Ever, switching from the name American Riviera Orchard just weeks before the launch after facing trademarking setbacks.

The duchess told People magazine: “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out, and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

She described how there were “tons of twists and turns — even with the name”, adding “I was figuring it out in real time.”

Meghan also told how she had found making the series “super joyful”, saying: “As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again … is a wonderful feeling.”

On whether she was an influencer, Meghan said: “I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up influential, then that’s great.”

But the duchess, who has been accused of promoting the tradwife trend, said she did not see herself as a tradwife.

She described how she liked to do a “hybrid” and detailed how she preferred to present takeaway food as beautifully as possible.

“I like being able to do a hybrid but even when I get takeout, I will try to plate it beautifully,” she said.

People magazine said Harry only makes a fleeting appearance in the final episode of the eight-part series.

Before marrying Harry, Meghan closed down her lifestyle website called The Tig, which she had used as a platform to discuss social issues such as gender equality in addition to articles on travel, food and fashion.

“Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more,” Meghan told the magazine, adding she has spotted a “spark” in Harry’s eye as he sees her returning to what she was doing when they first met.

Meghan also tells how her son Prince Archie, five, told her “Mama, don’t work too hard” as he was sleeping next to her in bed.

Archie helped on with the clapperboard while visiting the set with Princess Lilibet and Harry, and some elements of the series were filmed in the Sussexes’ chicken coop, garden and orchard.

The duchess has faced criticism over authenticity for filming the show inside a Californian farmhouse, rather than in her own Montecito home.

The magazine paints a picture of the Sussexes’ family life in Montecito, with quiet lunch day dates between Harry and Meghan, the couple watching the series Shrinking, Black Doves and The White Lotus, and Meghan making friends with fellow mothers and having playdates.