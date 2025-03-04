Duchess of Sussex launches lifestyle brand hours after Netflix series airs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has officially launched her lifestyle brand just hours after her Netflix show With Love, Meghan premiered.

Her new brand, called As Ever, includes spreads and pre-made baking mixes which will be available in spring 2025, the website says.

Meghan’s updated asever.com website declared “As ever is more than a brand – it’s a love language”, and unveiled the duchess’s first products on Tuesday.

The prices have not yet been revealed, but shoppers are invited to subscribe to a mailing list to “save your seat at the table” and get updates and offers.

As Ever was originally called American Riviera Orchard, but the name was switched just weeks before the launch after the duchess faced trademarking setbacks.

Other products in the line include limited edition wildflower honey with honeycomb and flower sprinkles which Meghan uses frequently and refers to in her series.

In the show, Meghan told how her homemade strawberry jam which she sent to famous friends caused some light-hearted friction.

In episode two, called Welcome To The Party, Meghan said she numbered the 50 jars she sent out.

“It was not a ranking, it was just ‘let me share them’ and then people started to take it very personally,” she said.

The show, which came out on Tuesday after being delayed from January because of the Los Angeles wildfires, is being seen as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020.

As well as the spreads, As Ever, will sell herbal teas in hibiscus, peppermint and lemon ginger flavours.

There is also pre-made French style boxed crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix with flower mix, both recipes which Meghan makes on the show.

The As Ever site reads: “As ever is more than a brand – it’s a love language. Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

“This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your every day and inspire moments of joy.”