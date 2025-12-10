Meghan makes contact with estranged father in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has finally been able to make contact with her estranged father Thomas Markle in hospital via a letter, her spokesperson has confirmed.

Meghan’s correspondence is said to be “safely” in the hands of her father, who continues to have a reporter by his bedside “broadcasting each interaction”, said the spokesperson.

Mr Markle has had his left leg amputated, according to reports, and told the Mail on Sunday he does not want to die distanced from his daughter, and wishes to meet Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

Last Friday, the duchess’ spokesperson said she had “reached out” to her father, whom she has been estranged from since her 2018 wedding when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to the big day.

But The Mail on Sunday reported Mr Markle was “confused” by the suggestion and added he said that he had not received any messages despite not changing his phone number.

The spokesperson has given an update and it is understood the communication was via a letter: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.

“With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”