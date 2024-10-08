Melania Trump reveals she is pen pals with King Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Melania Trump has revealed in she is pen pals with King Charles, who she shares an “ongoing correspondence” with.

The unexpected friendship between the royal and the former fashion model, who is married to Donald Trump, was revealed in a New York Times review of her memoir.

The former First Lady, 54, explained that after their first meeting in New York in 2005, the pair reconnected in 2019 during a state visit to the UK, by which point Donald Trump was in the White House.

While it is not known exactly when the pair began exchanging letters, The Daily Beast reports that Ms Trump wrote that it was an “absolute pleasure to reconnect with [King Charles]” in 2019.

“This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation,” Ms Trump explained.

The extent to which the former first lady opens up about her relationship with the king is not yet known, as her memoir is not published until later this month.

Melania: A Memoir recounts Ms Trump’s childhood in Slovenia, later work as a fashion model, and eventual relationship with Donald Trump that saw her become the second-ever first lady born outside of the US.

Ms Trump and the now King Charles had their paths cross several trumps when Donald Trump was in the White House. ( AFP/Getty Images )

Mr Trump, who is currently running for a second term in the White House, is also said to have a good relationship with the royal family, and King Charles is reported to have reached out in a letter to him following a failed assassination attempt earlier this year.

The contents of the king’s message to the Republican candidate remain private.

However, while the Trumps appear to outwardly have a positive relationship with the British royals, there have been conflicting reports about how the late Queen Elizabeth II felt about the former president.

Royal author Craig Brown claimed in his 2024 biography of the late monarch, A Voyage Around The Queen, that she found Mr Trump to be “very rude”.

“She particularly disliked the way he couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting,” the book claims.

However, this claim was debunked by Mr Trump himself, who described the author as a “sleazebag” and insisted that he had a “great relationship” with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, describing her as a “great woman”.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump prepare to meet veterans during the D-Day 75 Commemorations on 5 June 2019. ( Getty Images )

The friendship between Ms Trump and the British monarch is far from the only bombshell revelation in the memoir, and the former first lady also revealed that she is pro-choice.

“It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” she wrote.

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?”

Her comments come in direct opposition to the views of her husband, who has taken credit for the controversial overturning of Roe vs Wade in 2022 – limiting many American women’s access to abortion.

The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.