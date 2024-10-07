Melania reveals the four qualities that first attracted her to ‘magnetic’ Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Melania Trump has revealed the four qualities that first attracted her to her husband, the billionaire property tycoon turned former president turned 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

In the latest social media video promoting her new memoir Melania, the former first lady and model recalls the moment the couple first met in New York City in 1998.

“From the moment Donald and I met, there was an undeniable spark,” she states.

“There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humor, his vision.”

Wearing a houndstooth jacket and bathed in a noirish light, Melania goes on to describe their star-studded wedding in January 2005.

“Our wedding was a beautiful affair – a breathtaking gown, a perfectly created menu by a celebrated chef and captivating live performances by music legends,” she says.

A montage of photographs from the nuptials, which was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, flash up during the video.

Celebrities and public figures including Don King, Barbara Walters, Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Paul Anka, Simon Cowell and Rudy Giuliani were among the guests at the ceremony, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The short clip is the latest shared by Melania to plug her forthcoming memoir, which hits shelves on Tuesday.

Former first lady Melania Trump appears in a social media video to promote her new memoir on October 7 2024 ( Melania Trump/X )

Having played very little part in her husband’s presidential campaign this time around beyond appearing briefly at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July, Melania has suddenly returned to the spotlight to aggressively promote her book on conservative media in recent weeks, most recently speaking to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

In the book, advance copies of which were obtained by The Guardian and The Daily Beast, the former first lady reveals her stance on women’s rights and access to abortion, recounts an unauthorized visit to the White House Situation Room and defends her nude modelling career.

“I have always believed it is critical for people to take care of themselves first,” she writes of abortion in a clear rift with her husband.

“It’s a very straightforward concept; in fact, we are all born with a set of fundamental rights, including the right to enjoy our lives. We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence. This common-sense approach applies to a woman’s natural right to make decisions about her own body and health.”

Other videos promoted on social media have seen her attacking the FBI over its raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 in search of classified documents, remembering the birth of her son Barron Trump and his experiences of bullying, denouncing alleged efforts to “silence” the former president and hinting at the prospect of a conspiracy at play in the first attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.