Melania Trump has blasted the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in the classified document case, saying her privacy was invaded.

The former first later gave brief remarks about the raid in a new social media video promoting her upcoming memoir.

“I never imagined I would have my privacy would be invaded by the government, here in America,” Melania said in the weekend video. “The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings. This is not just my story.”

“It serves as a warning to all Americans. A reminder that our freedoms and rights must be respected.”

The minute-long clip featured pictures of Mar-a-Lago, images of the founding fathers and the words of the 4th Amendment - which protects people against unreasonable search and seizures.

Melania Trump speaks about the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago in the classified document investigation in a new video promoting her book. ( Melania Trump/X )

The FBI raided the Mar-a-Lago compound in its investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents. Agents, with a search warrant approved by a federal judge, raided the Palm Beach, Florida, home of the Trumps, on August 8, 2022.

Authorities then released pictures of the alleged sloppy storage of classified documents taken by Donald Trump after he left the White House. Federal prosecutors charged the former president in connection to the case. However, those charges were later dismissed by a judge.

In November, the Republican nominee denied any wrongdoing in the handling of the docs and called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

He has threatened to sue the FBI over the raid.

Donald Trump has also promoted the idea that the raid was unlawful despite agents having a valid search warrant.

Documents are shown inside Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. The former first lady is speaking out about how the investigation invaded her privacy. ( AP )

Melania Trump’s anticipated memoir is set to hit bookshelves on October 8. The book is billed as an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

A standard copy of Melania will sell for $40, while a signed copy will set someone back $75. And for those looking for bonus photos, that will cost $250.

The former first lady has also teased discussing inflation and her thoughts on the Biden administration as she promotes the book.