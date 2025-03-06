Appeal for information about time spent by convicted student rapist in Belfast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An appeal for information has been made about time spent in Belfast by a student who has been convicted of rape.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was convicted at Inner London Crown Court of drugging and raping 10 women.

The University College London (UCL) student is set to be sentenced on June 19.

Police believe more than 50 other women may have fallen prey to the student, which would make him one of the worst sex offenders the UK has seen.

Zou had previously been a student at Queen’s University Belfast, where he studied mechanical engineering from 2017-2019.

It is understood that Queen’s has been liaising with the Metropolitan Police in relation to the case, but does not at this stage believe that any offences relate to his time at Queen’s University Belfast.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon raised the case at the Policing Board and asked what work is under way to determine if there were any victims in Northern Ireland.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the Met have been liaising with the PSNI, adding that now that Zou has been convicted, an appeal can be made in terms of his time in Belfast.

He said that so far they have not seen any offending in Northern Ireland.

“However the very nature of the fact that we have now got the publicity we couldn’t have before because that would have prejudiced the trial is again an opportunity to appeal for anybody to come forward who may have any concerns and have known this man around what he may have done,” Mr Boutcher said.

“The issue is that many of the victims do not know that they are victims.

“I would appeal to anybody who met him or in any way was alone with him … where somebody may have been in his accommodation which has been investigated by the Met, but this is another opportunity to reinforce that, that they come forward and speak to us.

“We are in close dialogue with the Met. That will continue.”

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “At this point I have not identified any victim or offending in Northern Ireland, however our liaison continues with the Metropolitan Police Service, we view this very much as still a live investigation in that regard.

“It’s important that we use this opportunity to really appeal to anyone who feels that they have been impacted by this case or by this offender to please make contact with ourselves.

“They will be supported by specially trained detectives.”