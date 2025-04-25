UK weather map: Where mini heatwave will scorch Britain next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures across the UK are set to soar next week, with some areas reaching up to 10C above average.

It is possible that top temperatures could reach 23C or 24C on Tuesday, the Met Office said, falling short of an official heatwave but marking a “very warm spell”. Some parts of the country could see up to 10C above the seasonal average.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said a “large chunk” of England could be enjoying these temperatures. There will be more sunshine and a shift in the wind direction.

The 56,000 people taking part in the London Marathon will have to endure temperatures of 21C to 22C as they try to complete the 26.2 mile course.

For those participating in the Manchester Marathon on Sunday, there will be spells of sunshine. Temperatures will peak at 17C in the afternoon, and a gentle south-westerly breeze will cool down runners.

open image in gallery Forecast for Sunday 27 April ( Met Office )

Looking into next week, Mr Partridge said: “The average temperature for this time of year is about 13C to 14C, so for a lot of central and south-eastern England on Monday and Tuesday, there is quite possibly the chance that we will see temperatures around the low to mid 20s in the early part of the week.

“Certainly on Monday and Tuesday, the potential 23C is pretty high with a with a small chance of seeing 24C – but even 23C for parts of the Midlands would put them 10C above average for the time of year.”

He added that although the 23C weather is not “record breaking” in terms of absolute temperature, it is “well above average” for the end of April.

open image in gallery Met Office forecast for Monday 28 April ( Met Office )

A warm spell of weather is expected to start on Sunday before forecasts become more changeable, with potential for sunshine to make way for cloudy conditions.

Saturday will likely see patchy rain initially moving east across most of Scotland, England and Wales, with brighter conditions further north before sunny spells develop more widely into the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay around average with highs of 18C but may start to rise as the weekend progresses, particularly on Sunday.

open image in gallery Weather forecast Tuesday 29 April ( Met Office )

While northern regions of the UK will continue to see some cloud and scattered showers on Monday, the rest of the country will stay dry and bright with temperatures of up to 24C in the South East.