UK weather map: Where mini heatwave will scorch Britain next week
56,000 people taking part in London Marathon will have to endure temperatures of 22C along the 26.2 mile course
Temperatures across the UK are set to soar next week, with some areas reaching up to 10C above average.
It is possible that top temperatures could reach 23C or 24C on Tuesday, the Met Office said, falling short of an official heatwave but marking a “very warm spell”. Some parts of the country could see up to 10C above the seasonal average.
Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said a “large chunk” of England could be enjoying these temperatures. There will be more sunshine and a shift in the wind direction.
The 56,000 people taking part in the London Marathon will have to endure temperatures of 21C to 22C as they try to complete the 26.2 mile course.
For those participating in the Manchester Marathon on Sunday, there will be spells of sunshine. Temperatures will peak at 17C in the afternoon, and a gentle south-westerly breeze will cool down runners.
Looking into next week, Mr Partridge said: “The average temperature for this time of year is about 13C to 14C, so for a lot of central and south-eastern England on Monday and Tuesday, there is quite possibly the chance that we will see temperatures around the low to mid 20s in the early part of the week.
“Certainly on Monday and Tuesday, the potential 23C is pretty high with a with a small chance of seeing 24C – but even 23C for parts of the Midlands would put them 10C above average for the time of year.”
He added that although the 23C weather is not “record breaking” in terms of absolute temperature, it is “well above average” for the end of April.
A warm spell of weather is expected to start on Sunday before forecasts become more changeable, with potential for sunshine to make way for cloudy conditions.
Saturday will likely see patchy rain initially moving east across most of Scotland, England and Wales, with brighter conditions further north before sunny spells develop more widely into the afternoon.
Temperatures will stay around average with highs of 18C but may start to rise as the weekend progresses, particularly on Sunday.
While northern regions of the UK will continue to see some cloud and scattered showers on Monday, the rest of the country will stay dry and bright with temperatures of up to 24C in the South East.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments