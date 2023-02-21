Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office is forecasting a fairly cloudy but mostly dry Tuesday for the UK with some sunny spells in the east, as the weather remains mild at the start of the week.

Some rain and drizzle are likely to affect northwestern hills ahead of the return of colder temperatures later this week.

Early morning temperatures are expected to be around 8C in the south and 9-10C in the north and Scotland, gradually rising up to 12-14C throughout the day.

Temperatures have been slightly above average at the start of the week with a change expected in the weather as mildly colder air from the Atlantic is set to move in by the evening.

This will bring down temperatures, with Wednesday expected to be a cooler day overall with the return of snow and the mercury expected to drop down to -2C.

Overnight, cloud and blustery winds kept temperatures mild for most regions, although they dropped into low single figures in the southwest.

On Monday, the north-south divide continued, with the wettest weather across northwest Scotland, while further south, it was another mild day for the time of year.

Looking ahead, the Met Office is forecasting a gradual cooling down towards midweek with occasional rain or showers on Wednesday and Thursday and brighter interludes in between.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain average, but some nights can turn frosty as the weather turns colder and brighter by Friday.

Looking further ahead, the country is still waiting for the Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) phenomenon to hit at the start of March which could bring very cold temperatures and a mega 24-hour snow blitz in the North Sea.