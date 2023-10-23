Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fresh weather warning for rain has been issued covering a vast swathe of England already hit by flooding as a result of Storm Babet.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for “heavy rain” which could lead to further flooding in the East Midlands, including Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, as well as much of Yorkshire including Sheffield, Leeds and York and Humberside.

The warning, which is in place for between 3am and 4pm on Tuesday, stated: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

Storm Babet arrived in the UK last Wednesday and swept across Northern Ireland and Scotland before sweeping across Northern England and the East Midlands leaving a trail of destruction.

108 flood warnings and 111 flood alerts are in place across England as more rain is set to pour this evening.

Flood warnings in place across England (The Environment Agency)

Atleast seven people have been killed in incidents related to the storm including one woman who was found dead at her home in Derbyshire.

Officers from Derbyhire Police were called shortly after 10.35am on Saturday to a flat in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield to reports of the sudden death of a woman.

Housebound Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found by her son and grandson after she attempted to flee the property as flood waters arose.

Flood high tide marks are seen over 5 foot high in the front room of Maureen Gilbert in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, October 22 2023. See SWNS story SWMRbody. (Lee McLean / SWNS)

Babet claimed the life of another woman when she was swept away into the Water of Lee at Glen Eak, Brechin, Scotland at 1.45pm last Thursday.

Wendy Taylor, 57, was desribed as a ‘ray of sunshine’ by her family who released a statement after her body was recovered by emergency services.

Wendy Taylor was described as “beautiful, kind, funny and caring” (Police Scotland/PA Wire)

