Storm Babet death toll rises to seven as woman, 80, found dead at home

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The number of people who have died in incidents linked to deadly Storm Babet rose to at least seven after a woman was found at her home in Derbyshire.

A woman in her 80s was found at a property in Chesterfield and her death is believed to be related to flooding in the area, Derbyshire Police said.

Officers were called shortly after 10.35am on Saturday to a flat in Tapton Terrace to reports of the sudden death of a woman.

Police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the property and found the woman dead inside the flat.

File photo: Devastating flooding in Derbyshire village captured in drone footage (SWNS)

The force said investigations into the cause of her death were continuing but “it is believed it is related to the flooding seen in the Chesterfield area”.

Forecasters say the worst of Storm Babet has now passed, although flood warnings remain in place as water levels remain extremely high.

Three “danger to life” flood warnings were still in force first thing on Sunday morning in Derbyshire along the Derwent river at Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate, Cattle Market and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.

Residents in those areas were told that flooding was expected and that there was a “danger to life”. The alerts were lifted later in the morning but hundreds of less serious warnings are still active.

Travel disruption was expected to continue throughout Sunday following 48 hours of chaos on rail and road networks. King Cross’s Station in London was forced to close due to overcrowding.

Flooding scenes in Derbyshire (Derbyshire Fire &Rescue)

A couple and their dog are rescued by a Coastguard team from a flooded street in Brechin, northeast Scotland (AFP via Getty Images)

Network Rail said the routes linking Edinburgh with Inverness and Aberdeen will be badly affected by severe weather all day, and that speed restrictions will apply on other lines.

The East Coast main line was also experiencing disruption and delays, as were services in the Midlands, East of England and Wales.

Storm Babet also claimed two lives in Angus, Scotland, which was subject to a rare red warning for rain on Saturday.

Police have confirmed that a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday, killing the 56-year-old driver. Meanwhile, the body of a 57-year-old woman who was swept into a swollen river was also recovered on Thursday evening.

Weather warnings associated with Storm Babet have expired but people in the worst-hit areas of Scotland faced a lengthy clean-up after substantial downpours led to widespread flooding.

A number of flood warnings remain in place around Scotland, but more of these are expected to be removed later on Sunday.

There were crowds of people waiting for trains at King’s Cross station (@armstrong_Luce/Luce Armstrong/PA)

The Scottish government’s Resilience Room met to discuss the “exceptional” levels of rain that had fallen in parts of Scotland during the weekend.

The meeting, chaired by justice secretary Angela Constance, heard parts of Scotland were still in the midst of dealing with the severe flooding caused by Storm Babet while some rivers remain at hazardous levels.

Ms Constance said: “Storm Babet’s exceptional level of rain has severely impacted parts of Scotland. Tragically, the storm has led to lives being lost and I send my sincere condolences to the families affected.

“The storm has caused significant damage and while flooding is still occurring, it is not expected to be as serious as over the last 24 hours. The impact, however, will be felt in communities for some time to come.”

She added: “While many local authorities are still responding to the immediate impacts of the storm, thoughts are now turning to recovery. Over the coming days and weeks, we will stay in close contact with local authorities to support the people and businesses affected.”