Storm Babet – live: Six dead and travel chaos as warning flooding ‘could last for days’
Roads closed and rail services in chaos as man dies in water in Shropshire while hundreds of homes flooded
Storm Babet: Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport amid extreme weather
Officials are warning that major flooding from Storm Babet could last until Tuesday as the death toll from weather-related incidents rose to six.
Rivers in North Yorkshire, the Midlands and the southwest could continue to overflow despite the worst of the storm having passed, the Environment Agency said.
Two people died in Angus, east Scotland, where a rare red weather warning for rain was issued, bringing the total number of fatalities since Thursday to six.
Travel disruption caused by the storm is set to continue through Sunday, with warnings not to travel on parts of the rail network.
Network Rail says the routes linking Edinburgh with Inverness and Aberdeen will be badly affected by severe weather all day, and that speed restrictions will apply on other lines. “Major disruption to services in Scotland is expected until the end of the day,” is the message.
Anyone who makes it to Edinburgh may find their problems are only just be beginning, because the East Coast main line is heavily disrupted.
Pinned post: Flooding to last until Tuesday - Environment Agency
The Environment Agency has warned that flooding from major rivers could continue until Tuesday, amid widespread disruption caused by Storm Babet which is posing a “risk to life” in some areas.
The Environment Agency (EA) said three severe flood warnings were in place around the River Derwent in Derbyshire, meaning deep and fast-flowing water carries a significant risk of death or serious injury, as well as serious disruption to local communities.
Derby City Council said they are seeing record-breaking water levels in the River Derwent and warned that cleaning up after the floods could take several days.
Full report:
Major rivers could be flooded until Tuesday, Environment Agency warns
Train operators around the UK have advised customers not to travel on Saturday with rail networks widely flooded.
Danger to life flood warnings still in force
Although the worst of Storm Babet has now passed, three “danger to life” flood warnings remain in place in Derbyshire after the death toll from floods caused by Storm Babet rose to six.
The most serious alerts are in force along the Derwent river at Derby City Water Treatment Works, Little Chester, Eastgate, Cattle Market and Racecourse Park at Chaddesden.
Some 229 less serious flood warnings are in force across England.
‘Small handful’ of homes still without power Sunday
A “small handful” of homes will still be without power on Sunday after around 100,000 customers were affected by power cuts due to Storm Babet, the Energy Network Association (ENA) said.
Ross Easton from the ENA said: “99 per cent of customers have been reconnected.
“With the exception of a small handful of homes where access remains challenging, all customers will be reconnected tonight.
“We’d like to thank customers for their patience and our engineering and customer service teams for their hard work.”
North Sea workers airlifted off rig during storm
More than half the staff manning a North Sea drilling platform have been airlifted to other sites after several of its anchors came loose during Storm Babet.
Coastguard helicopters were called upon to move 45 non-essential workers from the Stena Spey to neighbouring platforms and to Sumburgh on the Shetland Islands on Saturday due to the incident.
The rig is located around 146 miles east of Aberdeen.
Stena Drilling said four out of eight anchors became detached from the drilling unit because of the severe weather.
Paul Cargill reports:
North Sea workers airlifted off rig after anchors come loose during Storm Babet
The Stena Spey is located 146 miles east of Aberdeen.
Storm Babet travel chaos continues
For the past 48 hours, large parts of the UK have been battered by Storm Babet, causing travel chaos. The Met Office is promising a drier and brighter day for many. But the travel disruption caused by the storm is set to continue through Sunday, with warnings not to travel on parts of the rail network. Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent of The Independent, has been checking the transport system on Sunday morning.
Network Rail says the routes linking Edinburgh with Inverness and Aberdeen will be badly affected by severe weather all day, and that speed restrictions will apply on other lines. “Major disruption to services in Scotland is expected until the end of the day,” is the message.
Anyone who makes it to Edinburgh may find their problems are only just be beginning, because the East Coast main line is heavily disrupted.
Saturday was chaotic on the line linking Scotland, northeast England and Yorkshire to London, with King's Cross station closed for a time because of the sheer number of passengers trying to make journeys, and many of those people will be back to try again on Sunday – only to find delays and cancellations, including a number caused by staff shortage. LNER tickets for today are valid until Friday.
The main line from Sheffield to London is closed north of Derby because of flooding, and the lines from Derby to both Matlock and Sheffield.
Elsewhere, Skegness is cut off from Nottingham and Norwich is cut off from London due to flooding on the line north from Ipswich.
In Wales, Transport for Wales is warning of flooding on some lines, and is urging passengers not to travel south from Llandudno on the line to Snowdonia.
On the seas: the overnight Northland ferry from Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland, which normally sails at 5pm, left 11 hours late and won’t reach Lerwick until 6pm tonight. This evening’s overnight sailing will be at least four hours late.
in the Western Isles, the main problem is residual disruption from Friday and Saturday on Caledonian MacBrayne ferries. The company had planned an additional pair of sailings between Ullapool and Stornaway to clear traffic from previous cancellations, but this has now been cancelled due to a technical issue with the vessels sewage system. And the first sailing from Tarbert to Uig is cancelled.
On the Channel, DFDS Ferries says “all services are currently operating with delays due to strong winds in the Channel”. The advice is to check-in as normal and you will be put on the first available sailing to Calais and Dunkirk.
Leeds Bradford airport was closed for 24 hours on Friday and Saturday, and knock-on disruption is continuing. Some planes overnight arrived at Leeds Bradford many hours late, and consequently there are further delays for departures today.
Inside the Scottish town evacuated as Storm Babet threatens record rainfall
Hundreds of Scots have been told to evacuate their homes amid warnings Storm Babet could pose a “danger to life”.
Residents of 335 homes in Brechin, Scotland, were asked to leave for “their own safety” during Storm Babet, which is battering parts of the UK on Thursday.
Alexander Butler reports:
Inside the Scottish town evacuated as Storm Babet threatens record rainfall
Hundreds of homes in Brechin ordered to leave for ‘own safety’ during Storm Babet
ICYMI: Body found after woman, 57, swept into Angus river
The body of a 57-year-old woman has been recovered from a river in Angus, where a red weather alert is in force, Police Scotland said.
The discovery made as Storm Babet bore down on the country, bringing high winds and “unprecedented” volumes of rain, forcing a town to be evacuated.
Jane Dalton reports:
Storm Babet: Body found after woman, 57, swept into river
Discovery made as ‘exceptionally heavy and persistent’ rain hammers Scotland, forcing town to be evacuated
ICYMI: Four people trapped on car roof amid Storm Babet floods rescued by Nottingham fire service
Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) helped four people trapped on car roof after floods to safety on Thursday 19 October as Storm Babet engulfed the Midlands.
On Friday, an amber weather warning for rain was in place for some parts of northern England including Yorkshire and Manchester, as well as some of the Midlands, including Nottingham.
Rescues efforts have been extended as three people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded during Storm Babet.
Via social media platform X, NFRS warned people not to put their lives and those of the fire services at risk by attempting to drive through flood water.
Watch part of the rescue here:
Four people trapped on car roof amid Storm Babet floods rescued by fire service
Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) helped four people trapped on car roof after floods to safety on Thursday 19 October as Storm Babet engulfed the Midlands. On Friday, an amber weather warning for rain was in place for some parts of northern England including Yorkshire and Manchester, as well as some of the Midlands, including Nottingham. Rescues efforts have been extended as three people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded during Storm Babet. Via social media platform X, NFRS warned people not to put their lives and those of the fire services at risk by attempting to drive through flood water.
ICYMI: More flooding feared after ‘unprecedented’ rainfall from Storm Babet
Communities in Scotland are braced for more flooding after Storm Babet brought “unprecedented” rainfall and a red warning was extended.
First Minister Humza Yousaf warned of continuing dangers as he paid tribute to two people who died.
Rescues took place throughout Friday as hundreds of houses were flooded after the River South Esk breached its banks.
Sarah Ward reports:
More flooding feared after ‘unprecedented’ rainfall from Storm Babet
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency warned the River Don could breach its banks on Saturday.
How the extreme weather is affecting trains, flights and ferry services
Trains, planes and ferries are being affected by Storm Babet – which, warns the Met Office, will bring “exceptional rainfall and impactful wind for some”.
Forecasters have issued a red warning for rain for parts of eastern Scotland, affecting Angus and Aberdeenshire. The warning is in force from 6pm on Thursday through to 12 noon on Friday. It is issued because of “a danger to life from flood water, extensive flooding to homes and businesses and severely disrupted travel conditions”.
Simon Calder reports:
How Storm Babet is affecting trains, flights and ferry services
Ferry links between Aberdeen, Orkney and Shetland have been cancelled, as well as Pentland Firth crossings from Scrabster to Stromness
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies