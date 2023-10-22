✕ Close Storm Babet: Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport amid extreme weather

Officials are warning that major flooding from Storm Babet could last until Tuesday as the death toll from weather-related incidents rose to six.

Rivers in North Yorkshire, the Midlands and the southwest could continue to overflow despite the worst of the storm having passed, the Environment Agency said.

Two people died in Angus, east Scotland, where a rare red weather warning for rain was issued, bringing the total number of fatalities since Thursday to six.

Travel disruption caused by the storm is set to continue through Sunday, with warnings not to travel on parts of the rail network.

Network Rail says the routes linking Edinburgh with Inverness and Aberdeen will be badly affected by severe weather all day, and that speed restrictions will apply on other lines. “Major disruption to services in Scotland is expected until the end of the day,” is the message.

Anyone who makes it to Edinburgh may find their problems are only just be beginning, because the East Coast main line is heavily disrupted.