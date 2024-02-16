Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are set to be struck by a weekend washout as mild temperatures make way for heavy showers.

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for the whole of England and Wales as torrential downpours will make their way across the country from the west.

The forecast is a stark change from Thursday, the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching an abnormally high 16C in some parts of the country.

This weekend’s yellow rain weather warning (Met Office)

The two-day warning comes into force at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6pm on Sunday.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office said: “There is more wet weather to come as we go through this weekend.

“A band of rain is going to sweep its way in from the west as we go from Saturday into Sunday.

“Pushing in from the west, initially across Northern Ireland but feeding into western parts of Scotland, England and Wales as we go through Saturday afternoon.

“Some of this rain will be heavy so we are expecting some impacts in the form of localised flooding, disruption to travel and perhaps some power outages.”

Friday will mainly remain mild and dry with some light rain developing in the evening.

A vehicle passes through flood water in Walton, near to Stratford-upon-Avon, in Warwickshire on Friday, with more rain to come this weekend (PA)

Up to 20mm rain is expected with 40mm set to fall over higher grounds. The rainfall can lead to travel disruptions like delays in bus and train services and some flooding, the forecaster warned.

Nine flood warnings and 109 flood alerts are in place across England as the country prepares for more rain.

The Met Office’s five day weather forecast

Friday:

Any early rain will soon clear eastern parts of England. A bright day to come for many, with sunny spells. Some showers developing, these most focused across England and Wales. Another mild day for the time of year.

Friday night:

A dry evening for most. Cloud slowly thickening across western areas overnight, with some light rain or drizzle developing. Hill fog possible too. Clear spells holding on in the east.

Saturday:

Western areas will have a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy into the evening. Drier further east with sunny spells, though rain arriving here after dark. Mild.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Morning rain largely clearing, then fine on Sunday with sunny spells. Monday should remain dry, with further spells of sunshine. Turning wetter and windier from the northwest through Tuesday. Mild.