A couple were surprised when they ordered a takeaway, only to see a police officer to deliver it to their door.

Jamie George, 32, and his partner Nicole Dixon, 31, told the Sun that they ordered buffalo wings, Korean BBQ wings and chicken tenders from a local takeaway near their home in South London.

But instead of a delivery driver showing up at their door with their meal, a Metropolitan Police officer ended up doing the job after they caught the intended delivery driver travelling without correct insurance.

The moment was captured on the couple’s Ring doorbell camera and provided to the publication.

Upon them answering the door, the police officer reportedly said to the couple: “Did you order food? You get a police officer to deliver it because we stopped your delivery driver being a knob down the road.”

Mr George, a salesman, spoke to the publication about his “shock” upon seeing the officer with his food.

“It was a shock, to be honest,” he said.

“We didn’t know if he was moonlighting as a delivery driver.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a moped was stopped having driven through a red light in Welling, South London.

A spokesman told The Sun: “One of the officers walked a short distance to deliver the food.”

The Independent has also contacted the Met to comment on this story.