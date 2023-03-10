Doorbell camera catches man kicking dog in Suffolk

A doorbell camera captured the moment a man kicked a dog that he was walking on a lead in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

Police have released footage of the incident, which occurred at 7.48pm on 3 March, in their search to identify the man.

He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark hooded jacket, and shorts, walking a dog with dark and light colouring and wearing a red jacket.

Suffolk Police are appealing to anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the incident to call 101 quoting reference 37/12976/23.

