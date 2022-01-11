The Metropolitan Police reminded Londoners that they could meet up with just one other person outdoors on the same day Downing Street held an alleged lockdown-busting drinks party with more than 100 staff invited.

Sharing the government’s Covid rules on 20 May 2020, Met Police told Londoners they could “relax, have a picnic, exercise or play sport” as long as they were alone, accompanied by people they lived with or were with just one other person.

That same day, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden led a Downing Street press conference and stressed the importance of the very same rules to the public.

But on Monday evening, a leaked email obtained by ITV News revealed that Downing Street staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.

The email, sent by the prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, was sent to more than 100 employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden. Downing Street has today said Boris Johnson still has “full confidence” in Mr Reynolds.

The invite said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

At the time, the government had imposed tough coronavirus restrictions across England, which included the ban on groups meeting up socially outdoors.

Mr Johnson did not attend an urgent question from Labour on the party this afternoon. In response, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said his absence “speaks volumes”.

She said: “It is incredibly disappointing, but not unsurprising, that the prime minister of whom I asked this question is not here today despite not having any official engagements.

“I think his absence speaks volumes as does his smirks on the media, the public have already drawn their own conclusions. He can run but he can’t hide.”