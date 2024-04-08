Met Police launches investigation into Westminster honeytrap messages

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Metropolitan Police has launched a formal investigation into messages sent to MPs in the Westminster honeytrap scandal.

The force confirmed on Monday that officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command are carrying out a probe into “unsolicited messages” sent to a number of MPs.

The full investigation comes after last week the force said it was assessing reports and is in contact with colleagues at Leicester Police, which is also investigating “malicious communications” sent to a Leceistershire MP.

Conservative MP for Bosworth Luke Evans last week announced he was a victim of “cyberflashing” and had contacted police after receiving unsolicited explicit messages over WhatsApp.

His admission came after Conservative MP William Wragg revealed he was blackmailed into sharing his colleagues’ phone numbers for fear of intimate images of him being leaked.

Mr Wragg said on Thursday he was “manipulated” into giving the personal phone numbers of colleagues to man he had met on a dating app.

A Met Police spokesman said on Monday: “Officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command are carrying out an investigation following reports that a number of unsolicited messages were sent to MPs over recent months.

“We are working closely with other forces and are in contact with colleagues in Parliamentary Security, who are providing support and advice around anyone affected.”

Dr Luke Evans who is the Conservative MP for Bosworth (David Woolfall/UK Parliament) ( PA Media )

In a video posted to Facebook on Friday, Dr Evans said: “A month ago I was a victim of cyberflashing and malicious communications and blew the whistle by reporting it to the police and the parliamentary authorities as soon as this happened.

“The first set of messages I got was on a day I was with my wife and I got a one-time open photo on WhatsApp of an explicit image of a naked lady. As soon as I got these the next day I reported it to the police, the authorities and the chief whip.

“Ten days later I got another set of messages, this time however, I was sat with my team in the constituency office, so we were able to record the conversation and catch photos and videos of the messages coming through including another explicit female image.”

Leicestershire Police previously confirmed it is investigating a report of malicious communications after a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month.

A spokesperson for the force said: “They were reported to police on Tuesday March 19. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

William Wragg is the MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester (UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester Mr Wragg last week apologised for sharing phone numbers with a man he had met online because they had “compromising” information on him.

He told the Times: “I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t.

“Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”