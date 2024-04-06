William Wragg is ‘victim’ in honeytrap scandal, says Tory MP

William Wragg is also a “victim” in the honeytrap sexting scandal, a Tory MP has said.

The senior Conservative MP for Hazel Grove admitted he was “manipulated” into giving the personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on Grindr.

Bosworth MP Dr Luke Evans has also said he was the victim of “cyber flashing” and was the member who first alerted police to the issue as the Met Police open an investigation into “unsolicited messages”.

“I’m not excusing what Will has done. But I do think that he is a victim in this, along with all the others... He’s probably come up against a very skilled, manipulative agent,” Tory MP Sir Charles Walker told the BBC.