Appeal to find woman, 38, missing after leaving her home in New Cross

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for information about a missing woman as they grow “increasingly concerned” about her disappearance.

Deborah O’Connell, 38, has not been seen since she left her home in New Cross, south-east London, on 15 July.

She left the property telling a family member who was visiting from Ireland that she had to go somewhere, but she did not specify where she was going.

She was later reported missing to the police on the evening of 17 July.

More than 10 days after she went missing, police are urgently calling for any information that might lead to her being found.

A statement from the force read: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who is missing from her home in New Cross.

“Deborah O’Connell, 38, was last seen at home on 15 July by a family member visiting from Ireland. She left the property saying that she had to go somewhere.”

The Met added an investigation into her disappearance is “ongoing”.

“Numerous tactics [are] being explored and a full trawl of available CCT [is] being undertaken,” the statement continued.

“Deborah has links to Brent, Camden, Ealing, Hayes, Lewisham and Ireland.

“Anyone who may have seen Deborah is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7804/17JUL24. For an immediate sighting, please dial 999.”