Met Police report uncovers racism, misogyny, harassment within force

The Metropolitan Police has been told to “publicly” commit to being an anti-racist organisation after a string of investigations uncovered evidence of bullying, racism and misogyny within its ranks.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has made a series of recommendations to the force after the nine linked probes also found other incidents of “disgraceful” behaviour by officers, including the exchange of offensive WhatsApp messages.

Of the 14 officers investigated, two were dismissed for gross misconduct and put on the barred list, preventing future employment with the police, while another two resigned and several others faced disciplinary action, the IOPC said.

The Operation Hotton probe began in March 2018 following a conduct referral alleging an officer had sex with a drunk person at a police station.

As the probe expanded, other concerns were identified involving officers predominantly based at Charing Cross police station who worked on teams dealing with crime and disorder in Westminster.

The IOPC reviewed thousands of messages exchanged by officers – many of which were highly sexualised, discriminatory or referred to violence and defended as “banter”.

The watchdog investigated allegations of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment of other police officers, officers having sex while on duty, and the use of steroids.

Concerns had also been raised about a police officer assaulting his partner and demonstrating misogynist behaviour and actions, the deletion of material relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation, and a failure to report, challenge or appropriately deal with such allegations.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “The behaviour we uncovered was disgraceful and fell well below the standards expected of the officers involved. While these officers predominantly worked in teams in Westminster, which have since been disbanded, we know from other recent cases that these issues are not isolated or historic.

“The learning report we are publishing today is shocking and contains language which is offensive – and some may find it upsetting. However, we felt it was important to provide the context for the public, the Met and other forces, for why such hard-hitting recommendations are necessary.”

He added: “Our investigation showed the officers’ use of ‘banter’ became a cover for bullying and harassment. Colleagues were afraid to speak out about these behaviours for fear of being ostracised, demeaned or told to get another job.

“We are grateful to those officers who were brave enough to speak to us about the cultural issues that existed within these teams, realising that in doing so they risked further bullying. This took courage. Hopefully our learning report and recommendations will give officers the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that people are listening and that changes will be made.”

Deputy assistant commissioner Bas Javid said: “I am angry and disappointed to see officers involved in sharing sexist, racist and discriminatory messages. It’s clear we have a lot of work to do to ensure bullying and discrimination does not exist in any part of the Met.

“The actions of these officers between 2016 and 2018 were unacceptable, unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply offensive. I read their messages with increasing disgust and shame.

“We haven’t waited for the IOPC’s report to take action – a number of officers have been subject to misconduct proceedings, including one officer dismissed and one who would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. Every Met employee has also been spoken to about responsible use of social media.

“We recognise that there is need for real change in the Met and we are committed to creating an environment that is even more intolerant to those who do not uphold the high values and standards expected of us.”

A review of culture and standards in the Metropolitan Police is being carried out by Baroness Casey following the murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens.