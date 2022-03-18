The Metropolitan Police say they will seek permission to appeal against a High Court judgment that they breached the rights of organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard with their handling of the planned event.

Last week, judges condemned the Met for breaching the rights of the Reclaim These Streets group, which cancelled its planned event in March last year after being threatened with arrest and £10,000 fines under Covid laws.

Two senior judges upheld a claim by the group’s founders, finding that the Met’s decisions in the run-up to the event were “not in accordance with the law”.

The force now says it has “taken time to consider with great care the decision itself and the wider implications for policing” following the ruling.

The Met said: “It’s absolutely right that we are held to account for our actions and that there is proper scrutiny of the decisions we make as a police force in upholding legislation and maintaining public order.

“We also respect the strong views held by Reclaim These Streets in defence of human rights and public protest, and their pursuit of justice for these views.

“As an organisation, we work with, support and police hundreds of protests and events across London every day, and take our responsibilities under the Human Rights Act in doing so very seriously.

“It’s important for policing and the public that we have absolute clarity of what’s expected of us in law. This is why we feel we must seek permission to appeal the judgment [sic] in order to resolve what’s required by law when policing protests and events in the future.”

More follows...