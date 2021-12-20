Met Police officer keeps job after misconduct hearing finds he breached confidentiality

Christopher Bates sent 20 images from MPS intelligence and crime reporting systems for non-policing related purpose

Ella Glover
Monday 20 December 2021 21:19
<p>PC Christopher Bates was given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing</p>

PC Christopher Bates was given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing

(PA Archive)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer who was found to have breached confidentiality has kept his job with a written warning for gross misconduct.

PC Christopher Bates, of the North West Command Unit, was given a final written warning following a misconduct hearing on 17 December.

He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to confidentiality and discreditable conduct after he sent images from the MPS intelligence and crime reporting systems to a private person via WhatsApp in 2019.

Between April and October 2019, Mr Bates is said to have obtained and disclosed 20 confidential images for a non policing related purpose.

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, BCU Commander for North West London called Mr Bates’ actions “unacceptable”.

Recommended

In a statement, Ms Leach said: “Upholding the integrity of the MPS intelligence systems is a fundamental requirement and behaviour of this kind is not acceptable.

“It is right that those whose actions do not meet our expected standards face misconduct proceedings.

“This is crucial to increasing the trust and confidence people have in our organisation.”

Last week, a different Met Police officer, Harry Chandler, was dismissed without notice after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text.

The message was found in a WhatsApp conversation with Jamie Lewis, one of two Met Police officers who were jailed this month for sharing photographs of the bodies of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman who were murdered in Wembley in 2020.

Mr Chandler had used the racist slur “p***” in a discussion about which area of London to rent a flat in June 2020.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: “Using language of this nature is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. PC Chandler has rightly been held to account for his actions.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in