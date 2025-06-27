Grandfather of incoming MI6 chief was leading Nazi spy, reports say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The grandfather of the incoming head of MI6 was a Nazi spy chief, reports have said.

Blaise Metreweli was announced as the new chief of MI6 earlier this month – becoming the 18th person to take on the role in the organisation’s 116-year history.

The Daily Mail reported her grandfather Constantine Dobrowolski had previously defected from the Red Army to become a Nazi informant in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine.

The newspaper said German archives showed Mr Dobrowolski was known as “The Butcher” or “Agent No 30” by Wehrmacht commanders.

Reports also said the Nazi spy chief had a 50,000 rouble bounty placed on him by Soviet leaders, and was dubbed the “worst enemy of the Ukrainian people”.

Ms Metreweli’s grandfather also sent letters to superiors saying he “personally” took part “in the extermination of the Jews”, the newspaper said.

Ms Metreweli will take over as head of MI6 from Sir Richard Moore, a senior civil servant who will step down in the autumn after five years in the role.

Commonly referred to as C, the chief has operational responsibility for MI6, and is the only publicly named member of the organisation.

She first joined the service as a case officer in 1999 and has carried out operational roles in the Middle East and Europe.

In her new post, she will be accountable to the Foreign Secretary.