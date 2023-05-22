Former BBC radio presenter dies after river rescue

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former BBC radio presenter has died after being rescued from the River Derwent on Saturday morning.

Michael Carey, 87, was recovered from the river at Darley Abbey Mills and taken to hospital but died shortly after, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Mr Carey, who lived in the local area, hosted Memorable Melodies on BBC Radio Derby for almost 20 years and stepped down from the position in 2019.

Police are investigating how he might have found himself in the river.

Aftab Gulzar, executive editor at BBC Radio Derby, told the station: “Our hearts go out to Mike’s family, friends and our audiences who will fondly remember his Memorable Melodies programme which was loved for almost 20 years on Radio Derby.

“Mike retired in 2019 and leaves us with wonderful memories of his passion for music and incredible stories from a fantastic career.”

As well as being a radio presenter Mr Carey was a cricket correspondent and reported from Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa covering England tours.

He was a long standing member of Darley Abbey Cricket Club, who paid tribute to him today.

In a post on its Facebook page, the club said: “Darley Abbey Cricket Club are very sad to announce the death of Mike Carey, a Life Member and long standing supporter of the Club who many of you will have known and remember.

“He had previously been associated with Duffield CC for many years. Professionally Mike rose to the very top in his career as a journalist, becoming the cricket correspondent for a number of national newspapers and covered a number of England overseas tours.

“He also commentated on cricket on both radio and television. Latterly he had been the presenter of Memorable Melodies on Radio Derby until his retirement a few years ago.

“For those that knew him there will be a fund of stories to tell about both him and his dogs...... Rest In Peace Mike.”

He also had strong connections with Derbyshire County Cricket Club, who paid tribute to the former journalist in an obituary on its website.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “His family are aware, and our thoughts remain with them. They have asked that the media respect their privacy at this time.

“Officers are continuing to carry our enquiries into the circumstances around how he got into the water.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area alongside the River Derwent in Darley Abbey between 8.30am and 9.20am.”