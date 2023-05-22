Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to announce his official campaign for 2024 president next week, after months of anticipation.

Two people with knowledge of Mr DeSantis’ plans told The Wall Street Journal the Florida governor plans to file formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday, 25 May.

The filing date will correspond with a donor meeting in Miami, according to the report.

The Independent has reached out to Mr DeSantis’ office for comment.

Mr DeSantis, 44, was first considered a potential candidate for the GOP presidential nomination in 2021 when he emerged from the pandemic as a hard-line Republican.

But after the midterm elections in November, when Mr DeSantis was re-elected Governor of Florida by a nearly 20 per cent margin, he began to be considered a possible frontrunner.

As of recently, Mr DeSantis has seemingly secured his spot as a presidential contender - partially thanks to former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Over the last several months, Mr Trump has launched attacks on Mr DeSantis- criticising his legislative record in Florida, downplaying his popularity with voters and comparing their polling numbers, despite Mr DeSantis having no official bid.

When Mr DeSantis was asked recently about trailing behind the former president in polling, he responded, “I’m not a candidate so we’ll see if and when that changes.”

The Florida governor has been coy about his possible presidential bid, giving vague answers to the press and re-directing attention to his current actions in Florida.

But that hasn’t stopped the public, media and Mr Trump from assuming Mr DeSantis is running.

If the reports about Mr DeSantis’ launch are true, he would be the sixth person to launch a campaign for Republican president.

So far, Mr Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative personality Larry Elder have announced their bid for president.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden announced he would seek re-election, and two other candidates: lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as well as self-help author Marianne Williamson have launched campaigns.