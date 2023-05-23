Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ron DeSantis will launch his 2024 presidential campaign during a Twitter chat with Elon Musk, according to reports.

The Florida Governor, who is seen as the leading rival to Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will kick off his bid for the White House during a Wednesday night Twitter Spaces event with the billionaire.

The event will take place at 7pm ET and be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who is a supporter of Mr DeSantis and a close business adviser to Mr Musk, according to NBC News.

Following the event Mr DeSantis’s campaign will also release a video about his attempt to beat Mr Trump, and he will begin visiting key states after Memorial Day on 29 May.

Mr Musk has previously talked about his admiration for Mr DeSantis and said that he would support him if he ran for president.

It is unclear if Mr Musk, who has 140 million Twitter followers, will formally endorse Mr DeSantis at the event.

The governor’s team has been in talks with the Tesla CEO for several weeks, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

And during those talks, Mr Musk reportedly told them that he does not believe Donald Trump, who leads all polls for the GOP nomination, can beat Joe Biden and take back the White House.

“He’s interested in the future, and he’s interested in winning again,” the source told the outlet.

The Independent did not receive a response when it asked Twitter for comment.