Enniskillen: Urgent search for missing man last seen using boat on lake
Police have appealed to the public for help finding Michael McGirr
Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man who was last seen on a boat on a lake in Northern Ireland.
Officers have asked the public for help locating Michael McGirr in the southwest of the territory.
A local force shared an image of the young man with short brown hair in its missing person appeal.
It said he was last seen in Enniskillen, the largest town in County Fermanagh, at around 2pm on Saturday.
It is thought Mr McGirr was travelling on a boat on Lower Lough Erne.
Police said the boat is believed to be a cream coloured 19ft Sheelin boat with a brown stripe.
Mr McGirr is thought to have been heading towards Inish Davar Island on the lake.
He is 5ft 9 and was wearing blue jeans, a green jumper, brown boots and a high vis yellow vest or coat when he was last seen.
Police Fermanagh and Omagh said he was also carrying a navy holdall bag on his last sighting.
The force has urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 and quote reference number CC1656 29/10/22.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies