Police are appealing for help in tracking down a missing man who was last seen on a boat on a lake in Northern Ireland.

Officers have asked the public for help locating Michael McGirr in the southwest of the territory.

A local force shared an image of the young man with short brown hair in its missing person appeal.

It said he was last seen in Enniskillen, the largest town in County Fermanagh, at around 2pm on Saturday.

It is thought Mr McGirr was travelling on a boat on Lower Lough Erne.

Police said the boat is believed to be a cream coloured 19ft Sheelin boat with a brown stripe.

Mr McGirr is thought to have been heading towards Inish Davar Island on the lake.

He is 5ft 9 and was wearing blue jeans, a green jumper, brown boots and a high vis yellow vest or coat when he was last seen.

Police Fermanagh and Omagh said he was also carrying a navy holdall bag on his last sighting.

The force has urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 and quote reference number CC1656 29/10/22.