Michael Mosley’s cause of death has been described as “unascertainable” by a coroner after the TV doctor was found dead on a Greek island in June following a multi-day search and rescue mission.

At an inquest on Friday, a coroner recorded an open conclusion regarding his death - six months after he went missing after going on a walk.

In June, a search for the broadcaster and columnist, 67, was launched on Symi, part of the Dodecanese island chain, by emergency services, and his body was found four days later.

Senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, Crispin Butler, said Dr Mosley’s death was “indeterminate” and “unascertainable”, adding that it “was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or non-identified pathological cause”.

In written findings, Mr Butler said Dr Mosley’s death was not found to be as a result of homicide, suicide, or an accident related to injuries, adding there had been a high temperature during the time he died.

open image in gallery Firefighters take part in a search and rescue operation for Michael Mosley in Symi, Greece ( AFP via Getty Images )

Recording the open conclusion, Mr Butler wrote: “Michael Mosley collapsed and died on the 5th of June 2024 in a rocky area near Agia Marina Beach, Symi, Dodecanese, Greece.

He added: “No medical cause of death could be ascertained, meaning Michael’s death may have been due to a medical event or as a result of a non-traumatic accident.”

A document from the coroner confirms details of Dr Mosley’s final days and hours, which he spent with his wife and friends they were staying with on the island.

open image in gallery Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey in 2013 (Alamy/PA)

The coroner confirmed that on the day he died, the group had arrived at Pedi Beach in the late morning, with Dr Mosley intentionally leaving his phone at their accommodation to prevent it getting wet on the ferry.

“Later in the afternoon Michael decided he was going to walk back home rather than take the ferry. He had his rucksack, one litre of water and a biscuit, and had a hat and umbrella.

open image in gallery The group had arrived at Pedi Beach in the late morning, with Mr Mosley intentionally leaving his phone at their accommodation to prevent it getting wet on the ferry. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Michael was described as looking energetic and cheerful as he set off,” the findings document said.

He was seen on CCTV in the village of Pedi 30 minutes later, shortly before entering a treacherous mountain path.

open image in gallery A direction sign posting towards Agia Marina where Dr Mosley is believed to have walked ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

After extensive searches involving helicopters, dogs and drones, Dr Mosley’s body was eventually discovered after being spotted by television cameras from a boat carrying the island’s mayor.

His body was found just metres from the shoreline, by the perimeter fence separating the Agia Marina resort from the surrounding wilderness, in an area said to have been searched many times in recent days, situated near a network of tunnels known locally as “The Abyss”.

open image in gallery A general view of the area where the body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found, Sunday, June 9, 2024 ( AP )

Dr Mosley was known for popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, as well as his documentaries on the BBC.

In July, the broadcaster honoured the doctor-turned-science broadcaster with a day dedicated to him, when presenters and audiences where encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

Dr Mosley became known for being willing to put his own body on the line for experiments within his shows, including eating a black pudding made with his own blood, injecting snake venom to see how his blood clotted, as well as swallowing magic mushrooms, internal cameras and tapeworms.