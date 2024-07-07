TV doctor Michael Mosley to be honoured across BBC TV and radio

Support truly

TV doctor Michael Mosley is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV on a dedicated day, with presenters and audiences encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

A major search effort was launched to find the esteemed BBC Radio 4 and This Morning presenter after he disappeared.

Dr Mosley, who helped popularise the 5:2 diet, left his wife and friends on Saint Nikolas beach to walk back to their house in searing heat, with an umbrella but no mobile phone. He was seen on CCTV in the village of Pedi 30 minutes later, shortly before entering a treacherous mountain path.

After extensive searches involving helicopters, dogs and drones, Dr Mosley’s body was eventually discovered after being spotted by television cameras from a boat carrying the island’s mayor.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi ( Getty Images )

In his memory, the broadcaster will host the Just One Thing Day on 12 July, named after his popular BBC Radio 4 podcast where he revealed tips to help improve your health.

The day will be based on Dr Mosley’s ethos to “encourage healthy habits by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into daily life to improve health and wellbeing”, the BBC has said.

The day will kick off on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, which will welcome those who have changed their lives as a result of Mosley’s tips.

Later on Woman’s Hour, host Anita Rani will reflect on the impact the TV doctor has had on her life with a focus on the benefits of exercise.

The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric, while Front Row will celebrate how listening to music or playing an instrument can bring a sense of calm.

His body was discovered in a rocky area behind Agia Marina ( PA Wire )

Elsewhere across the BBC, Radio 2’s Tina Daheley and 6 Music’s Craig Charles will be featured doing one thing to improve their own wellbeing, and Radio 1 will also mark the day.

TV shows Morning Live and The One Show, on which Mosley was a regular contributor, will join in celebrating his legacy.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and he often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

He first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said: “Michael’s broadcasting changed people’s lives. His Radio 4 podcast inspired so many to take up small, everyday things to improve their health and well-being.

“So we thought it would be fitting to dedicate a day to the impact he had on people’s lives and celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond.

“He was a hugely well-liked and widely admired colleague within radio and TV, so it is no surprise that so many programmes across the BBC have been keen to share their support for Michael as part of Just One Thing Day.

“I hope audiences will be similarly inspired to join us to do ‘Just One Thing’ in memory of Michael.”

Just One Thing Day will take place across the BBC on Friday 12 July.