Michael Mosley missing – latest: TV doctor’s wife will ‘not lose hope’ as search enters fifth day
Search efforts expand for TV doctor who vanished after leaving beach for walk on Greek island Symi
Dr Michael Mosley’s wife has vowed to “not lose hope” as the search for the missing TV doctor enters its fifth day.
Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said on Saturday that the days since her husband disappeared on the Greek Island of Symi on Wednesday had been the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her four children, who have joined the search efforts.
The hunt continues on Sunday after volunteers and emergency workers scoured a treacherous mountainous part of the island the previous day following the disappearance of the 67-year-old TV personality during a walk.
Dr Mosley was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at 1.30pm when he is believed to have been heading off on the coastal path back to nearby Pedi.
Firefighters have been probing a cave network, which lies off a picturesque beach, known by local residents as “the abyss”.
“It’s like a deep system of tunnels, but it is full of water and can spread for kilometers. There is a reason they call it ‘The Abyss’. There is something very strange going on,” a waiter told The Daily Telegraph.
Mosley’s wife says she won’t lose hope as search for TV doctor continues
The wife of missing TV presenter Michael Mosley said her family will “not lose hope” over the search for the missing presenter on the Greek island of Symi.
Speaking to the media for the first time, Dr Mosley’s wife Clare Bailey Mosley said the three full days since her husband’s disappearance had been “the longest and most unbearable days” for herself and the couple’s four children, who arrived on the Greek island around midday on Friday to help search for their missing father.
Dr Mosley was last seen on CCTV cameras heading towards Symi from the nearby bay of Pedi, where he left his wife on the beach and planned to walk back to the house of friends with whom they were staying, it is believed.
Lucy Holden reports from Symi, Greece:
Michael Mosley’s wife says she won’t lose hope as search for TV doctor continues
Bailey Mosley said the three full days since her husband’s disappearance had been ‘the longest and most unbearable days’ for herself and the couple’s four children
Mayor of Symi vows to continue search until Dr Mosley is found
The mayor of Symi has vowed to continue the extensive search operation - which has involved police, firefighters with drones, Greek Red Cross workers, divers, a search dog and a helicopter operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures - until Dr Michael Mosley is found.
Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas said the area where Mosley is believed to have travelled through is "difficult to pass" and is "only rocks", as well as being populated by "loads" of snakes.
Speaking through a translator, the mayor of 22 years questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40C on the day Mosley disappeared.
Mr Papakaloudoukas said he hoped Mosley would be found "safe and alive", adding: "All the community is so sad about this, (it has) never happened before."
Dr Mosley’s disappearance ‘cut and paste’ case to man missing for five years
Dr Michael Mosley’s family have been urged not to give up their search for the missing TV presenter by the son of a man who similarly disappeared on a Greek island five years ago in a “cut and paste” case.
The 67-year-old health and wellness expert has been missing since Wednesday after taking a coastal walk in searing heat on the Dodecanese island of Symi, in a case that has baffled local residents and has sparked a major search operation.
The case bears eerie similarities to that of John Tossell, a 78-year-old man from Bridgend, south Wales, who went missing on the Greek island of Zakynthos five years ago this month.
Andy Gregory reports:
Dr Michael Mosley’s disappearance ‘cut and paste’ case to man missing for five years
John Tossell, 78, vanished in similar circumstances five years ago on Greek island of Zakynthos
Watch: Residents of Greek island out in force searching for Dr Mosley, says mayor’s daughter
‘A lot of’ islands resident have joined search, says mayor’s daughter
“A lot of” island residents had joined the search using their own boats to find British national Michael Mosley, said the mayor’s daughter.
On Friday, Mika Papakalodouka, 20, told the PA news agency: “It is a small island, people talk. We're good people actually here. Everybody is looking for him.
"It's such a small island to get lost on. It's so weird for us. Everybody is worried and looking for him."
Watch: Search teams in Symi continue to look for missing Michael Mosley
‘Everything is dry and it is too dangerous for firemen to search,’ says firefighter
Firefighters started scouring a 6.5km (four-mile) radius over a mountainous area that is surrounded by sea on at 6am on Saturday.
The team of emergency workers were forced to split up to cover the vast expanses of steep rocky terrain on their own, as well as using a drone to search the area.
One uniformed worker said there were 10 of them searching multiple summits because it was too dangerous for large crews to work during the summer months.
Firefighter Stergos Giakoumakis said from near one of the peaks: "It's not so easy to bring here 100 people, especially this period, because it's the most dangerous period.
"Everything is dry and it is too dangerous for firemen to search."
Firefighters were seen using umbrellas to protect themselves as there is no shade or path near the top of the hill that sits between Pedi bay and Agia Marina, where they suspect Mosley may have walked.
Dead grass juts out between rocks and large boulders, and the only living vegetation is a few small shrubs.
An emergency helicopter was seen flying over Pedi bay towards the mountainous terrain where the hunt for Mosley was being carried out around 3.20pm local time.
Last sighting of missing TV doctor as divers search water around Greek island
CCTV images appear to show missing TV doctor Michael Mosley less than half an hour after he left a beach to go on a walk while on a holiday on the Greek island of Symi.
The pictures suggest he walked to the village of Pedi after leaving the beach where he had been with his wife in sweltering temperatures.
A search operation continued on Saturday, involving divers and drones, but authorities are investigating whether he might have left the island altogether.
Lucy Holden reports from Symi, Greece:
Last sighting of missing TV doctor Michael Mosley as divers search water
‘We have 40C outside so it’s easy to get dizzy’ says daughter of island’s mayor as search continues
Timeline of Michael Mosley’s disappearance
British TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing while on holiday on a Greek island. Police have launched a major search and rescue operation for the 67-year-old.
On Wednesday afternoon, his wife Dr Clare Bailey raised the alarm when Dr Mosley failed to return to their hotel after going for a walk on the Dodecanese island of Symi.
Here’s a timeline of Dr Mosley’s disappearance:
Timeline of Michael Mosley’s disappearance on Greek island of Symi
Greek police say ‘nothing at this stage can be ruled out’
Search for Dr Mosley finishes for another day
Search efforts for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley have finished for another day on the Greek Island of Symi as his wife vows to "not lose hope".
Volunteers and emergency workers continued to search a treacherous mountainous part of the island on Saturday after the 67-year-old TV personality disappeared during a walk on Wednesday.
His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, said the days since he has been missing have been the "longest and most unbearable days" for her and her children.
Emergency crews called off the search on Saturday evening as night fell due to the mountainous area they have been searching being too dangerous to explore at night, but it is due to resume on Sunday morning.
Greek authorities shifted their focus to the area after CCTV footage from a house at the edge of a small marina in the village of Pedi showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.
New footage released on Saturday also appears to show Mosley walking unimpeded with an umbrella near to the marina.
Mosley's four children have joined their mother on Symi to help with the search efforts.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments