Dr Michael Mosley’s wife has vowed to “not lose hope” as the search for the missing TV doctor enters its fifth day.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said on Saturday that the days since her husband disappeared on the Greek Island of Symi on Wednesday had been the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her four children, who have joined the search efforts.

The hunt continues on Sunday after volunteers and emergency workers scoured a treacherous mountainous part of the island the previous day following the disappearance of the 67-year-old TV personality during a walk.

Dr Mosley was last seen leaving Saint Nikolas beach at 1.30pm when he is believed to have been heading off on the coastal path back to nearby Pedi.

Firefighters have been probing a cave network, which lies off a picturesque beach, known by local residents as “the abyss”.

“It’s like a deep system of tunnels, but it is full of water and can spread for kilometers. There is a reason they call it ‘The Abyss’. There is something very strange going on,” a waiter told The Daily Telegraph.