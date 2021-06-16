Middlesbrough mayor acts to remove ‘We are mint’ promotional banners

Banners promoting Middlesbrough with the words “We are mint” and “We are class” will be taken down because they are a “marketing error”, its elected mayor has said.

Independent mayor Andy Preston admitted that some of the advertising in a £13,000 promotional campaign was “ill-conceived”.

While opposition leaders branded the “We are mint” and “We and class” banners an embarrassment, one saying “We are parmo and chips” was criticised on health grounds.

Critics pointed out that the reference to the popular Teesside cheesy takeaway meal flew in the face of the town’s obesity crisis.

“The messages on most of the banners are great - but two or three of them are ill-conceived and need taking down,” Mr Preston said.

More than 140 banners can be seen around town as part of the ‘We Are Middlesbrough’ campaign, according to the council.

A Middlesbrough Council spokesperson said they told the story - through a range of local references - of “our thriving businesses, community stalwarts and fearless young people”.

“We are confident there will be something for everyone, although not everyone will like everything we do,” they added.

