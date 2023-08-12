Watch live as rescue mission continues after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning, this stream may contain scenes that some viewers may find distressing.

Watch live as search and rescue operations continue after a migrant boat trying to cross the English Channel from France capsized on Saturday 12 August.

Six people have died and around 50 were rescued after the vessel sank, French authorities have said.

Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Information was received from a patrol boat early on Saturday that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, according to a statement.

Six people were recovered in a serious condition, one of whom was then taken by helicopter to Calais hospital and declared dead, the prefecture said.

An updated statement said the other five, who were taken in by boat, also died.

“We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course,” a UK Government spokesperson said.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, is expected to chair a meeting with border force officials on Saturday.