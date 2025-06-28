Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five EU countries have criticised a proposed “one in, one out” migration deal between France and Britain, saying it could see asylum seekers returned to their shores instead.

Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron are working on an agreement that would reportedly see Britain return small boat migrants to France in exchange for asylum seekers with families ties in the UK.

The precise terms of the deal are still being worked out but Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus have already sounded the alarm on the proposed plans.

The Financial Times reported that the five nations have sent a letter to the European Commission objecting to the “one in one out” policy.

open image in gallery French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

The letter reads: “We take note - with a degree of surprise - of the reported intention of France to sign a bilateral readmission arrangement. If confirmed, such an initiative raises serious concerns for us, both procedurally and in terms of potential implications for other member states, particularly those of first entry”.

The five nations have objected to the UK and France working on a deal separately to a whole EU-UK reset deal.

Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus are often the first European countries that migrants who travel by irregular routes arrive at.

open image in gallery Migrants walk through a cloud of tear gas fired by police as they try and board dinghies to sail into the English Channel on June 17, 2025 in Gravelines, France. ( Getty Images )

They are reportedly concerned that France could use existing EU rules, which allow asylum seekers to be returned to the first country of entry, to pass on asylum seekers accepted from Britain.

The letter continued: “We believe it is essential to clarify whether the agreement may produce any direct or indirect consequences for other member states”.

Mr Macron is due to visit London in early July and the UK-France deal was due to be unveiled at the summit.

A UK government source told The Times that the deal would start as a pilot scheme.