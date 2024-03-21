Migrant found with stab wounds on small boat crossing the English Channel

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A migrant was taken to hospital after being discovered with stab wounds on a small boat that crossed the English Channel.

The boat was reportedly one of eight carrying around 400 migrants intercepted by Border Force officials on Wednesday.

Authorities were made fully aware of the man’s injuries after he was taken to shore at the Port of Dover. He told police he was attacked on a beach near Calais.

Around 60 other migrants on his boat were also checked over.

It came on one of the busiest days for crossings so far this year, with pictures showing large numbers of people being brought ashore by officials in Dover.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At 12.52pm on Wednesday 20 March, Kent Police received a report of a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds, following the arrival of a small boat at Dover Western Docks.

“The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. He has reported that he was assaulted on a beach near Calais by two men who then stayed in France while he made the crossing to the UK.

A group of migrants are taken ashore near Dover on Wednesday (PA)

“Details of the incident are being passed to authorities in France for further investigation.”

Some 3,529 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey from France, according to the latest provisional Home Office figures.

This week, Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation plan was also hit by a further delay after defiant peers dug their heels in and inflicted a fresh defeat against the controversial policy.

The House of Lords voted by 271 to 228, majority 43, to press their demand that the legislation has “due regard” for domestic and international law.

More to follow on this breaking news story...