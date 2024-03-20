Does Labour have a plan to stop the boats?

Behind the playground knockabout at Prime Minister’s Questions lay one of the serious issues of the undeclared election campaign. “Why is the prime minister so scared to call an election?” asked Keir Starmer.

“I thought he’d be the most grateful,” replied Rishi Sunak, “because he’s now got time to come up with a plan for Britain.”

It wasn’t the most effective response in the chamber, because it implied that the prime minister was indeed too scared to put his case to the voters. But the claim that Labour doesn’t have a plan does also keep up the pressure on Starmer – who is, I hear, worried about what a Labour government would actually do about the small boats.