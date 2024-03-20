‘We are ready, just call it’: Starmer challenges Sunak over general election

Sir Keir Starmer challenged Rishi Sunak to call a general election in a heated exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today (20 March).

The Labour leader told the Commons: “Violent prisoners released early because the Tories wrecked the criminal justice system, 3,500 small boats arrivals already this year because the Tories lost control of the borders, the NHS struggling to see people because the Tories broke it, millions paying more on their mortgages, a budget that hit pensioners, a £46 billion hole in his sums.

“Why is the prime minister so scared to call an election?”