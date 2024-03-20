Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 20 March, ahead of his expected appearance before the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs.

The prime minister will address Conservative MPs as he looks to face down reported attempts to depose him.

Mr Sunak's appearance before the committee will honour the tradition that a Conservative Party leader appears before it at the end of the parliamentary term.

Rebels have reportedly talked up the prospect of House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt replacing Mr Sunak in Downing Street if he were to face a no-confidence vote before the general election.

Ms Mordaunt, who has campaigned in previous leadership contests, has said she is “getting on with her job”.

It comes as the Conservatives trail heavily in polls; according to Ipsos' February 2024 UK Voting Intention, Labour are at 47 per cent (-2 pts) while the Tories sit at 20 per cent.