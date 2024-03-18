Jump to content
The next election will be a humbling moment for the Tory party

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 18 March 2024 17:05 GMT
<p>There is nothing that the Tories can point to which is better than 14 years ago</p>

As the Conservative Party sinks into oblivion, let their dogma sink too. They have seem to reward only the top 1 per cent, large companies and their supporters. Rishi Sunak and his predecessors seem to have forgotten the millions of workers who have continued to produce wealth for this country, even in the face of great hardship.

Members of the Tory party and those who support them ought to bow their heads in shame at the state of the nation. Since 2010 our standard of living has plummeted, infrastructure is woeful, the NHS is failing, crime is out of control and councils are bankrupt.

There is nothing that the Tories can point to which is better than 14 years ago. They certainly ought not to expect praise from the public for bringing down the rate of inflation, as it was they who caused the rate to skyrocket in the first place. Many families have suffered.

