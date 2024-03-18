Israel launches overnight raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Israeli forces have launched an overnight raid at Gaza’s largest medical facility, Al-Shifa Hospital, as heavy gunfire triggered panic inside the complex.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its soldiers were at Al-Shifa to carry out a "high precision operation in limited areas" following intel that Hamas terrorists were operating from the hospital.

A fire broke out in the hospital’s surgical wing due to Israeli bombing, reported Al-Jazeera, adding that some people were injured and killed. The local health authorities are yet to confirm any casualties.

Tanks surrounded the hospital in the dark of night and drones and quadcopters were also reported over the facility, causing panic among medics, patients, and other people who were inside the hospital.

“IDF troops are currently conducting a precise operation in the area of Shifa hospital – based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity,” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

Gaza’s health ministry, an agency of the Hamas-controlled government, said Israeli forces have “fabricated narratives to deceive the world” to justify the storming of the Al-Shifa hospital.

“We hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the lives of medical staff, patients and displaced people inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex,” it said.

Unverified videos on social media showed dozens of people fleeing the hospital compound with their flashlights on as the sound of bombing rang out.

Rear Admiral Hagari said during the encirclement of the complex “terrorists opened fire from within the hospital” and soldiers returned fire.

Displaced Palestinians gather in the yard of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital on 10 December (AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans to launch a military assault on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where more than one million Palestinians are sheltering with nowhere else to turn.

"We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen," he said, without clarifying if he meant the assault would last for weeks or would begin in weeks.

It comes amid mounting warnings by the US, UK, and other nations over the humanitarian crisis such an operation would cause in the last relatively safe place in the crowded Gaza enclave after more than five months of war.

US president Joe Biden has called an attack on Rafah a “red line” if undertaken without provisions to protect civilians. But he has also said the US will not abandon its support for Israel, its closest ally in the Middle East, regardless of Mr Netanyahu’s actions.

In November last year, IDF forces raided Al-Shifa Hospital to conduct what they called a “search operation for Hamas terrorists” and at least two babies died as a result of downed electricity in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The IDF later released videos and photographs of what it described as an “operational tunnel” within the Al-Shifa Hospital complex, as well as footage of a vehicle containing weapons. Earlier it released videos of duffel bags with guns that it said were found inside the hospital.